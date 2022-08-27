TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

MLI stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $67,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLI. Northcoast Research began coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

