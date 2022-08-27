TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,208 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.46. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $118.92.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

