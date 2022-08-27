TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 92,836 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,836 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 65,727 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Canada Goose by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Canada Goose by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOS shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

GOOS opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

