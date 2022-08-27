TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,922 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Post by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,326 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Post by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POST opened at $87.09 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

