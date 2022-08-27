TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAWW. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAWW shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $99.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $101.62.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

