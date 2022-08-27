TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYRG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYRG. StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

MYR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $96.00 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.97.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $708.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MYR Group

In other news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 4,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $459,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 4,733 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $459,101.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $26,708.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,240 shares of company stock worth $1,588,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Further Reading

