TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,076 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Prothena by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 145,799 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Prothena by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Prothena by 267.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Prothena by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 991 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $31,721.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,503.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $31,721.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,503.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,778 shares of company stock worth $4,236,012 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRTA stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

