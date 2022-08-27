TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $120,505.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

