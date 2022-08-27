Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,428,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,791,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,121,000 shares of company stock worth $206,013,880. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

LBRT stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,563.00 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.