Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 302 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PJT Partners were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

PJT opened at $72.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.97. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PJT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

