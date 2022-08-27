Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $305,000 Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Monro were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Monro by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Monro by 1.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monro by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Monro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

Monro Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

In related news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

