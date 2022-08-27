Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.49. Team shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 490,794 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Team by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Team by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

