Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.49. Team shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 490,794 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.
Team Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
