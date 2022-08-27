TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TGNA. StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.81. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

TEGNA Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

