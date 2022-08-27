Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 88,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,869,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

TELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 527.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

