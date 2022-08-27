TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 52,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TU opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 100.94%.

TU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins upped their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

