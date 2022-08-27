Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,834.28 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $1,886.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,664.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,472.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 2.00.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

