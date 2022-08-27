The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Update

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the July 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Separately, CLSA downgraded a2 Milk from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACOPF opened at $3.36 on Friday. a2 Milk has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

