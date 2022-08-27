The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHEF. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CHEF. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.68. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $42.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $648.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 116,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Stories

