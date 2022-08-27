The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.24

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.24 and traded as high as $33.95. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 1,519 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
