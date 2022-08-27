The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.24

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.24 and traded as high as $33.95. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 1,519 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 15.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 15,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

