The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,575,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,104,000 after buying an additional 42,177 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on THG. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

NYSE:THG opened at $133.50 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.27 and a 200-day moving average of $142.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading

