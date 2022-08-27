The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock Position Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,339,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,757,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,575,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,596,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,104,000 after buying an additional 42,177 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of THG opened at $133.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.27 and its 200-day moving average is $142.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

See Also

