The J. M. Smucker Company Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $9.70 Per Share (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for J. M. Smucker in a report released on Tuesday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

SJM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $141.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.44. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after acquiring an additional 45,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

