The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,279 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Macerich were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Macerich by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on MAC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

