The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

TRV opened at $166.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

