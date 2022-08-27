Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Shares Down 1.4%

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.65 and last traded at $74.10. Approximately 21,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 37,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.18.
Tompkins Financial Stock Down 1.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $77.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tompkins Financial (TMP)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.