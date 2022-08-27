Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Shares Down 1.4%

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.65 and last traded at $74.10. Approximately 21,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 37,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.18.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $77.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

