Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 218,573 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 729% compared to the typical daily volume of 26,368 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Clarus has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $833.46 million, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Insider Activity at Clarus

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Further Reading

