Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIG. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Transocean Stock Down 1.1 %

RIG opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Insider Activity

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $240,865,000 after buying an additional 1,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Transocean by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $159,446,000 after buying an additional 2,413,968 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Transocean by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,150,910 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,093,000 after buying an additional 1,440,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Transocean by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 535,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

