Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.01

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $7.19. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 98,499 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.