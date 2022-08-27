Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.01

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $7.19. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 98,499 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 99,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 49,129 shares during the period. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.