Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $130.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 117.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

