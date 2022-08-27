Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 4,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 481,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Tricida Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $675.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Tricida news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 214,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $2,899,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 738,276 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tricida news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 214,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $2,899,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 738,276 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 61,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $541,919.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,736,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,362,176.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 999,004 shares of company stock worth $9,517,079. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 13.6% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 317,550 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,115,000. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 16.3% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,028,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 283,883 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 67,353 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

