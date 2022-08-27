Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $286,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $97,541,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $22,618,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,961,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

NYSE TCN opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Tricon Residential Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Tricon Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.