Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROXGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

TROX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $15.38 on Friday. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Tronox (NYSE:TROXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 117.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 69.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

