Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

TROX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $15.38 on Friday. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 117.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 69.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

