Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $2.91 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.
