Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $2.91 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 127.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 875,887 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 424,078 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 72,717.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 363,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 265,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 117.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 294,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 158,960 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

