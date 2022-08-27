U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

