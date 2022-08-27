UBS Group Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $65.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.38.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 13.5 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $41.43 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

