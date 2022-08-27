Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $419.25, but opened at $434.43. Ulta Beauty shares last traded at $430.10, with a volume of 15,554 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.53 and its 200-day moving average is $391.37.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.