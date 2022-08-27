United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About United States Antimony
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.