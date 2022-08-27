Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 193,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,083,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

UEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,076 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $3,446,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

