Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $21.70 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 406.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after buying an additional 654,048 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,053 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 61,397 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

