Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Trading 10.5% Higher

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.00 and last traded at $97.80. 73 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Value Line Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $955.83 million, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.17.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Featured Articles

