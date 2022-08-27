Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,393 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 19.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth about $15,855,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kennedy-Wilson

In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,487,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,487,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KW stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.50%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

