Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 4,263 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.29 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,871.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

