Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 433 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

NYSE:NWN opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.45. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

