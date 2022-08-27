Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Shares in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BRF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BRF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 440,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 170,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in BRF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 92,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

