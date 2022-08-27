Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 39.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cormark cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

