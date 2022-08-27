Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 72.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5,757.1% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

