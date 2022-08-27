Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 208,637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 9.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 654,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCP shares. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

DCP Midstream Stock Down 1.7 %

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

DCP stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.84. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $39.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

Insider Activity at DCP Midstream

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.