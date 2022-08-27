Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,329,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Watsco by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Watsco by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 20,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Down 2.5 %

WSO stock opened at $284.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.30. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.60.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.