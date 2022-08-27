Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,846 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,973,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 68,247 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

BNL stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.95. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 147.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.