Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,032 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in SITE Centers by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SITE Centers by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.28.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

